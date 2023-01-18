Delta Corp Shares Slump On Disappointing Q3 Results
Revenue rose 1.26% to Rs 273.4 crore for the September-December quarter, while the operating profit gained 1.97% to Rs 102.3 crore
Shares of Delta Corp Ltd. fell the most in over three weeks since Dec. 23 after reporting disappointing third-quarter results.
The company's revenue rose 1.26% to Rs 273.4 crore for the September-December quarter, while the operating profit gained 1.97% to Rs 102.3 crore
Delta Corp Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up by 1.26% at Rs 273.4 crore.
Ebitda up by 1.97% at Rs 102.3 crore.
Ebitda margin at 37.43% vs 37.17%.
Net profit up 24.28% at Rs 84.8 crore.
Shares of the company declined 3.88% to Rs 203.10 apiece as of 11:05 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.35%. The total traded volume so far stood at 5.5 times its 30-day average.
The single analyst tracking the company, maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 38%.