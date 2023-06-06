Delhivery's Mesh Network The Best In Logistics Ecosystem: Kotak Institutional Equities
Delhivery's mesh network's inventory turnover at gateways is rising by 10 times, as compared with two times for competitors.
Delhivery Ltd.'s mesh network is "the best available" in a logistics market as dynamic and spread out as India, according to a Kotak Institutional Equities report.
The logistics company's mesh network has started reaping benefits, as its express parcel business is hitting a return on capital employed of 30%. With fewer touch points in the network increasing speed, inventory turnover at gateways has risen to 10 times for Delhivery, as compared with two times for competitors using the traditional hub-and-spoke model with fixed routes, it said.
The mesh network uses an algorithm that optimises the most cost-effective route in real time, capturing external factors such as road blocks and weather conditions.
"Advances to compete with Delhivery by the ecosystem (self-logistics peers, Meesho) are experiments at best," said Kotak.
Kotak maintains its 'buy' rating on the company and expects the upside to kick in once there is "a broad-based realisation" by other companies "to utilise, rather than replicate Delhivery's network strengths".
Companies like Amazon Inc., who are looking to compete with Delhivery on logistics cost, will find it difficult to execute since it is disconnected from their core business, according to the brokerage.
The company's automation in decision-making has enabled it to increase the number of direct connections to 70%. It also owns 100% wallet share in select part-truck load accounts.
The Tauru gateway center, the largest and most automated facility of Delhivery, serves 126 routes, as compared with 50 a few years ago. Tauru is also clearing inventory 10 times a day—14 times in peak season—as against one time by its peers.
Jefferies expects current prices to factor in less than 10% of its express parcel growth in the next three to five years, as compared with over 30% in the past. The brokerage also maintains its 'buy' rating, with a target price of Rs 570.
Integration issues as well as a slowdown in its e-commerce clients will be key risks for Delhivery in the next nine to 12 months, Jefferies said.
Of the 21 analysts tracking the stock, 14 recommend 'buy', five suggest 'hold' and two say 'sell', with a potential upside of 16.3%.
Delhivery stock was down 0.28% on Tuesday at 3:10 p.m. as compared to 0.03% gain in the benchmark Nifty.