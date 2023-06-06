Delhivery's Mesh Network The Best In Logistics Ecosystem: Kotak Institutional Equities

Delhivery Ltd.'s mesh network is "the best available" in a logistics market as dynamic and spread out as India, according to a Kotak Institutional Equities report.

The logistics company's mesh network has started reaping benefits, as its express parcel business is hitting a return on capital employed of 30%. With fewer touch points in the network increasing speed, inventory turnover at gateways has risen to 10 times for Delhivery, as compared with two times for competitors using the traditional hub-and-spoke model with fixed routes, it said.