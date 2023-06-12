Delhivery Shares Jump Most In Seven Months After Large Trades

Shares of Delhivery Ltd. advanced the most in over seven months after 30.5 lakh shares changed hands in two bunched trades.

The first block of 20.5 lakh shares exchanged hands as of 11.27 a.m., while 10 lakh shares changed hands at 11:37 a.m.

Delhivery shares rose 7.91% to Rs 377.4 apiece as of 1.02 p.m., compared to a 0.17% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip gained as much as 8.08% intraday, the most since Nov. 1.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 17.2 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 60.2.

Of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 10.9%.