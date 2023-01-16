Delhivery Shares Gain The Most In Over A Month After Macquarie Initiates Coverage

Shares of logistics service provider Delhivery Ltd., gained the most in over a month after Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock, citing a strong position in the logistics sector.

The brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with an 'outperform' and a price target of Rs 440, with a "clear path to 100% in three years".

The price target of Rs 440 implies an upside of 39.3%.

"Over the next few quarters, we see a low-growth operating environment due to tighter funding conditions for e-commerce platforms," the brokerage said in its investor note. If the low-growth operating period becomes the new normal, Macquarie's bear case valuation would be Rs 215 with a 30% downside from the current price, it said.

However, the brokerage said the company is well-positioned to consolidate shares in this period. "We would look beyond this cyclical slowdown."