Delhivery Shares Volatile After Lower-Than-Estimated Q4 Loss

Shares of Delhivery Ltd. rose after falling in volatile trade on Monday as its fourth-quarter loss was lower than what analysts' estimated and Jefferies maintained its 'buy' rating citing growth prospects of the business-to-business segment.

After the acquisition of SpotOn, Delhivery's business-to-business growth prospects and the company's operating leverage, along with headwinds like low e-commerce penetration, are underestimated, Jefferies said.

The brokerage has a price target of Rs 570 apiece, implying a 58% upside over the next 12 months.

The current prices don't factor in at least 10% excess parcel growth that could be seen in the next three to five years, according to Jefferies. However, it does consider the over 30% growth seen in the past.

The company's management is beginning to deliver on its commentary of reducing losses, despite less than 20% sales growth, the brokerage said.