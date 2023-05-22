Delhivery Shares Volatile After Lower-Than-Estimated Q4 Loss
Shares of Delhivery Ltd. rose after falling in volatile trade on Monday as its fourth-quarter loss was lower than what analysts' estimated and Jefferies maintained its 'buy' rating citing growth prospects of the business-to-business segment.
After the acquisition of SpotOn, Delhivery's business-to-business growth prospects and the company's operating leverage, along with headwinds like low e-commerce penetration, are underestimated, Jefferies said.
The brokerage has a price target of Rs 570 apiece, implying a 58% upside over the next 12 months.
The current prices don't factor in at least 10% excess parcel growth that could be seen in the next three to five years, according to Jefferies. However, it does consider the over 30% growth seen in the past.
The company's management is beginning to deliver on its commentary of reducing losses, despite less than 20% sales growth, the brokerage said.
Delhivery Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
The logistics company's consolidated net loss stood at Rs 159 crore in the quarter ended March, as against a Rs 120 crore loss over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 174 crore in losses.
The cross-border services business was weak despite robust volume due to failing global yields in both air and ocean freight and the volume impact of the Chinese New Year holidays, the company said in a release.
Delhivery said its adjusted Ebitda turned positive to Rs 6 crore in the quarter, as compared to a Rs 67 crore loss in the same period last year.
The Ebitda was positive, as gross profit was better and other expenses were lower for the said quarter, Jefferies said.
"Critical leading indicators like service precision, network speed, and delivery quality parameters are at all-time high levels and are driving greater customer confidence and share of wallet growth," Sahil Barua, managing director and chief executive officer at Delhivery, said in a statement.
Delhivery Q4 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue fell 10% to Rs 1,860 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,960 crore.)
Ebitda fell 79% to Rs 13.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42 crore loss).
Ebitda margin stood at 0.7% versus 3.1%.
Net loss stood at Rs 159 crore, against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 174 crore loss.
Jefferies View On Delhivery
Maintains a 'buy' rating with a price target of Rs 570 apiece, implying a 58% upside over the next 12 months.
The company maintains a leadership position in the express parcel segment and realised market share gains in the fourth quarter. Brokerage's estimates factor in a compound annual growth rate of 19% for Delhivery, medium term. This is out of the 15% growth estimated for the business-to-consumer industry.
The business volumes of the lately acquired SpotOn were down 20% year-on-year; however, the brokerage says that it has bottomed out in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, thus registering a sequential growth of 23% in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The brokerage expects the business-to-consumer segment's mix to be 60%, as compared to a 40% contribution from the business-to-business segment.
Cost tightening can lead to a positive Ebitda surprise, according to the brokerage. The company's cost leverage should support the margin turnaround, it said.
The stock has traded at 3.9 times enterprise's value-to-sales since its IPO, and it is currently at 2.6 times FY25E. Volume and margin recovery could result in re-rating the stock.
Jefferies expects a 25% revenue CAGR in the next three years. The company's 60% clients are large corporations and the balance are MSMEs, which will aid the margin profile, the brokerage said.
Shares of Delhivery declined as much as 3.67% intraday before making a recovery and gaining 1.02% as of 12:17 p.m. on Monday. This compares to a 0.65% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The relative strength index was 55.4.
Out of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 15.8%.