Delhivery Shares Decline After 3.8% Equity Changes Hands In Large Trade

Shares of Delhivery Ltd. declined the most since Feb. 27 following large trade.

At least 2.8 crore shares, or 3.8% equity, changed hands in bunched trades, according to Bloomberg.

Soft Bank is planning to sell shares worth Rs 600 crore in the company via block deals, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Citi Bank is likely to broker the deal, the report said.

Shares of the company fell 0.43% to Rs 344.10 apiece as of 9:48 p.m., compared with 0.60% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock had fallen 2.47% intraday to Rs 337.05 apeice. he relative strength index was at 60.

Out of the 19 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 18.5%.