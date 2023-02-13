Delhivery Q3 Review: Shares Pare Losses After Q3 Miss; Brokerages Cut FY25 Estimates

Shares of Delhivery Ltd. recovered all losses and closed higher on Monday, after its quarterly earnings lagged analyst estimates.

"Delhivery reported a miss driven by weak PTL volumes and a related loss shipment expense uptick that negated a higher-than-expected improvement in cost structure," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

The logistics service provider reported a 9% miss in revenues and a "more relevant" 6% miss in margin-earning revenues that include express parcel and part-truckload businesses, the brokerage said.