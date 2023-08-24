Delhi High Court Dismisses SpiceJet Plea To Stay Interest On Arbitral Award To Kalanithi Maran

The Delhi High Court dismissed on Thursday Spicejet Ltd.'s plea for a stay on the single-judge bench's refusal to waive interest on the arbitral award owed to Kalanithi Maran of Kal Airways Pvt.

SpiceJet cited that they had not been able to pay the arbitral dues to Maran because of lack of funds and if it becomes insolvent, Maran could become an operational creditor, which would not benefit him either.

The division bench said it cannot grant a stay on the single judge's order as the Supreme Court had denied SpiceJet's request in February for an extension to meet the payment obligations to Maran.