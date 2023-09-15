Defence Vs Railways: Which PSU Basket Will See An Uptrend?

With stocks of public sector undertakings declining the most as markets pared gains after a record-breaking rally, analysts have warned of inflated valuations and unsustainable price inflation.

"These sorts of rallies in both public sector and in government capex are rarely sustainable," Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer at Marcellus Investment Managers, told BQ Prime. "That's why I think a degree of caution is warranted."

These shares pared their accumulated gains, trading as much as 11.4% below their closing price on Monday, after the NSE Nifty 50 reached the 20,000 milestone.