Defence Stocks Rise On Government's Rs 2.23 Lakh Crore Local Acquisition Push

Shares of defence companies rose on Friday after the Defence Ministry said nearly all Rs 2.23 lakh crore projects cleared by the ministry will be sourced through domestic companies.

The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, cleared projects on Thursday that included the procurement of 97 Tejas light combat aircraft for the Air Force and 156 Prachand attack helicopters for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army. The DAC also gave its nod to upgrading the 84 Su-30 fighter jets by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. for the Indian Air Force. It also approved the procurement of medium-range anti-ship missiles for the surface platform of the Indian Navy.

According to the defence ministry, 98% of the total procurement of Rs 2.23 lakh crore will be sourced through domestic companies, in a move to boost the Indian defence industry. This will help enhance the combat capabilities of India's armed forces, the ministry said.