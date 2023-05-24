Deepak Nitrite's Unit To Invest Rs 5,000 Crore To Set Up Manufacturing Facility In Gujarat

Deepak Nitrite Ltd., through its unit, has agreed to invest Rs 5,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

Deepak Chem Tech Ltd. has signed an agreement with the Gujarat government to set up a facility to manufacture specialty chemicals, phenol, acetone and bisphenol, at Dahej and Nandesari in Gujarat, the company said in an exchange filing. The proposed investment is expected to generate around 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, it said.

Specialty chemicals cater to demands in the agrochemical and pharmaceutical industries. Phenol and acetone are used in segments like laminates, plywood, pharma, paint, and adhesives. Bisphenol caters to epoxy, adhesives and polycarbonate, which have various applications across automotive, electronic and consumer goods, defense and medical equipment.