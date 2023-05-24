Deepak Nitrite Shares Surge 10% On Rs 5,000 Crore Capex Plan

Shares of Deepak Nitrite Ltd. surged 10% intraday on Wednesday after its unit agreed to invest around Rs 5,000 crore in Gujarat over the next four years.

Deepak Chem Tech Ltd. signed an agreement to set up a facility to manufacture specialty chemicals—phenol, acetone and bisphenol—at Dahej and Nandesari in Gujarat. The proposed investment is expected to generate around 1,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Specialty chemicals cater to demands in the agrochemical and pharmaceutical industries. Phenol and acetone are used in segments like laminates, plywood, pharma, paint, and adhesives. Bisphenol caters to epoxy, adhesives and polycarbonate, which have various applications across automotive, electronic and consumer goods, defense and medical equipment.