Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Beats Estimates
The company's Q2 revenue was down 9.4% at Rs 1,778.1 crore vs Rs 1,961.7 crore over the same period last year.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit rose 17.5% year-on-year to Rs 205.1crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 175.2 crore.
Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.4% at Rs 1,778.1 crore vs Rs 1,961.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,894.66 crore).
Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 302.2 crore vs Rs 270.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 272.9 crore).
Margin at 16.99% vs 13.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.40%).
Net profit up 17.5% at Rs 205.1 crore vs Rs 174.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 175.2 crore).
Shares of Deepak Nitrite closed 1.43% lower at Rs 2,107.75 apiece, as compared with a fall of 0.3% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday.