Deepak Nitrite Q2 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Beats Estimates

BQPrimeMarketsDeepak Nitrite Q2 Results: Profit Rises 17%, Beats Estimates
The company's Q2 revenue was down 9.4% at Rs 1,778.1 crore vs Rs 1,961.7 crore over the same period last year.

07 Nov 2023, 07:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepak Nitrite's plant in&nbsp;Nandesari are of Vadodara, Gujarat. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Deepak Nitrite's plant in Nandesari are of Vadodara, Gujarat. (Source: Company website)

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.'s profit rose in the second quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 17.5% year-on-year to Rs 205.1crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This compares with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 175.2 crore.

Deepak Nitrite Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 9.4% at Rs 1,778.1 crore vs Rs 1,961.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,894.66 crore).

  • Ebitda up 11.6% at Rs 302.2 crore vs Rs 270.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 272.9 crore).

  • Margin at 16.99% vs 13.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.40%).

  • Net profit up 17.5% at Rs 205.1 crore vs Rs 174.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 175.2 crore).

Shares of Deepak Nitrite closed 1.43% lower at Rs 2,107.75 apiece, as compared with a fall of 0.3% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Tuesday.

