Deepak Nitrite Incorporates Engineering And Project Management Subsidiary

Deepak Nitrite Ltd. incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary to offer project engineering and management services after the chemicals maker inked a pact with Gujarat to set up manufacturing plants.

The company will invest up to Rs 5 crore in the equity capital of the subsidiary, from time to time, in one or more tranches, the company said in an exchange filing.

The proposed subsidiary will be engaged in providing project engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, management and consultancy services, according to an exchange filing.