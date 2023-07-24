Deepak Nitrite Gets Rated 'Add' As Kotak Institutional Equities Initiates Coverage

Deepak Nitrite is well-positioned for healthy growth due to its dominant market shares (typically 50%+) across its key products, the Rs 15,000-crore and growing opportunity for phenolic derivatives, and its strong balance sheet, the brokerage said in a July 23 report.

The next leg of growth for Deepak Nitrite is vertical integration into downstream products. The company is embarking on an aggressive growth plan to capture the Rs 15000-crore import substitution opportunity for phenolic derivatives, including polycarbonate and various pharma solvents such as Methyl Isobutyl Ketone and Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol, the brokerage said.

In terms of strategy, throughout its 50-year history, DNL has identified products with potential for import substitution and built up dominant (typically 50–80%) market shares in them, the report said.

The company has subsequently used its dominance in basic chemicals to further integrate into specialty chemicals, such as agrochemical and pharmaceutical intermediates, that are typically exported to global customers like Bayer AG and Syngenta AG, Kotak said.

The company has tripled its research and development team in the past few years and is now widening its portfolio of agrochemicals and pharma intermediates, according to the report.