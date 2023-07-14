Deep Industries Partners Euro Gas; Shares Gain

Shares of Deep Industries Ltd. gained on Friday after it entered into a joint venture with Euro Gas System SRL for the supply of equipment to the oil and gas industry.

As per the agreement, Euro Gas Systems will hold a 26% stake in the JV company, Deep Onshore Drilling Services Pvt., with the remaining 74% held by Deep Industries, according to an exchange filing.

The company also got a letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. for the charter hire of a single 90 mega tonne mobile drilling rig with integrated mud services and METP. The overall presented value of the award is around Rs 130 crore, and the order is to be completed within three years of the contract's start date, according to an exchange filing.