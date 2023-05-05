Wall Street Is Getting More Worried About the Debt Ceiling. These Charts Show How Much

Investors have historically demanded higher yields on securities that are due to be repaid shortly after the US is seen as running out of borrowing capacity. That puts a lot of focus on the yield curve for bills — the shortest-dated Treasury securities --and potential dislocations that show up. Noticeable upward distortions in particular parts of the curve tend to suggest increased concern among investors that that’s the time Uncle Sam might be at risk of default and right now that’s most prominent around early June. The government this week sold $50 billion of four-week securities — that are scheduled to mature on June 6 — at a record 5.84%. That’s the highest for Treasury bill auction since 2000.