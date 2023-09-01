DCM Shriram Shares Hit Upper Price Band After Ventura Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

Shares of DCM Shriram Ltd. hit the upper circuit of 20% on Friday after Ventura Securities Ltd. initiated coverage with a 'buy' call.

The brokerage highlighted a capex plan of Rs 3,050 crore, out of which 50% had already been incurred, along with an almost 25% price correction from its peak in line with the reduction in commodities prices, according to a note on Thursday.

It said the bearish trend was bottoming out and expects the agricultural chemical manufacturer's stock to rise to Rs 1,247 over a 24-month period, implying a potential upside of 32%.