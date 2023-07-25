DCM Shriram Q1 Profit Drops, Shares Fall 7%

BQPrimeMarketsDCM Shriram Q1 Profit Drops, Shares Fall 7%
The company's net profit tumbled 78% year-on-year to Rs 56.58 crore in the quarter ended June.

25 Jul 2023, 10:28 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The stock fell the most in eight months. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The stock fell the most in eight months. (Source: Unsplash)

Shares of DCM Shriram Ltd. fell the most in over eight months on Tuesday after its profit declined in the first quarter.

The company's net profit tumbled 78% year-on-year to Rs 56.58 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

DCM Shriram Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)

  • Revenue down 1% to Rs 2,937.17 crore.

  • Ebitda down 62% at Rs 166.02 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 5.7% versus 14.7%.

  • Net profit down 78% at Rs 56.58 crore.

Shares of DCM Shriram tumbled 7.08%, the most since November 14, 2022, before trading 4.72% lower as of 10:03 a.m. This compares with a flat NSE Nifty 50.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.8 times its monthly average, while the relative strength index was at 38.

