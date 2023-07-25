ADVERTISEMENT
DCM Shriram Q1 Profit Drops, Shares Fall 7%
Shares of DCM Shriram Ltd. fell the most in over eight months on Tuesday after its profit declined in the first quarter.The company's net profit tumbled 78% year-on-year to Rs 56.58 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.DCM Shriram Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)Revenue down 1% to Rs 2,937.17 crore.Ebitda down 62% at Rs 166.02 crore.Ebitda margin at 5.7% versus 14.7%.Net profit down 78% at Rs 56.58 cro...
DCM Shriram Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue down 1% to Rs 2,937.17 crore.
Ebitda down 62% at Rs 166.02 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.7% versus 14.7%.
Net profit down 78% at Rs 56.58 crore.
