DCB Bank Shares Gain After RBI Approves Tata AMC To Raise Stake Up To 7.5%
The approval is valid for one year and the RBI also advised Tata AMC to not exceed 7.5% stake in the bank.
Shares of DCB Bank Ltd. surged the most in eight months on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India approved Tata Asset Management to hold up to 7.5% stake in the bank through the schemes of Tata Mutual Fund.
The approval is valid for a period of one year from the date of the RBI letter. The central bank has also advised Tata Asset Management to ensure that the shareholding in the bank shall not exceed 7.5% of the paid-up equity capital of the bank at all times.
Shares of DCB Bank rose 5.25% to Rs 128.25 apiece as of 9:39 a.m., compared to a 0.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 8.29% intraday, the most in over eight months since Nov. 4, 2022.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 43 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 71.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.6%