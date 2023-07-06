DCB Bank Shares Gain After RBI Approves Tata AMC To Raise Stake Up To 7.5%

Shares of DCB Bank Ltd. surged the most in eight months on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India approved Tata Asset Management to hold up to 7.5% stake in the bank through the schemes of Tata Mutual Fund.

The approval is valid for a period of one year from the date of the RBI letter. The central bank has also advised Tata Asset Management to ensure that the shareholding in the bank shall not exceed 7.5% of the paid-up equity capital of the bank at all times.