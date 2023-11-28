DB Realty Shares Gain After Turning Debt Free On Standalone Basis

Shares of DB Realty Ltd. rose over 3% after it became net debt free on a standalone basis.

The promoter group sold 1.46 crore shares reflecting a 2.91% stake in the company to raise Rs 301 crore, according to an exchange filing. A substantial portion of the proceeds from the sale of the said shares was infused back by the promoters into the company for repayment of related party transactions and unsecured interest free loan, it said.

"The funds so infused has enabled the company to retire its entire debt and therefore it shall be debt free on a standalone basis on or before Nov. 30, 2023," the filing said.

Additionally, former BJP MP, Kirit Somaiya tweeted that he has filed a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court wherein he claimed that the erstwhile government and Mumbai Municipal Corp. awarded four contracts to DBS Realty and the Pune-based Chordia Group of Companies, to construct tenements for project affected people in Mumbai.