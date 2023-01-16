Dazed And Exhausted Stock Buyers Can Finally Catch Their Breath

Other historical data points also suggest that the optimism of the past two weeks isn’t misplaced. Among them: there have only been two back-to-back annual stock-market drops since 1950, during the recession of the early 1970s and after the bursting of the dot-com bubble at the start of this century, which lasted three years. Nothing along those lines is expected in 2023, at least among the base-case scenarios from most Wall Street strategists.