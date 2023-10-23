Data Science Education Market In India To Rise 58 % To $ 1.4 Billion By 2028: Report

The demand for data scientists will increase by 25 % in the next few years, the report stated.

"The Data Science Education Report 2023 underscores the rising wave of interest in data science education across India and predicts remarkable growth in the data science education industry," Imarticus Learning Founder and CEO Nikhil Barshikar said.

This report estimates that the on-campus data science education market will grow at a CAGR of 56.73 per cent from $ 128.03 million in 2022 to $ 857.57 million in 2027.