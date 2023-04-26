Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results: Jefferies, Morgan Stanley Review Performance
Shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading flat after its better-than-expected revenue, profit in Q4FY23 was offset by Ebitda miss.
Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. were trading flat after the cement maker's better-than-expected revenue and profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were offset by an Ebitda miss.
Higher operating expenditure in the quarter ended March drove a big Ebitda miss, said Morgan Stanley. "The weak performance was led mainly by higher raw material expenses, which hit Rs 1,009 per tonne versus our estimate of Rs 639 per tonne and Rs 587 per tonne last quarter," the brokerage said.
Other opex was also on the higher side at Rs 768 per tonne versus the house forecast of Rs 715 per tonne.
Dalmia Bharat Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 15.74% at Rs 3,912 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,867 crore).
Ebitda is up 3.51% at Rs 707 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 797.36 crore).
Ebitda margin at 18.07% vs. 20.21% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.6%)
Net profit is up 121.43% at Rs 589 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 343.08 crore).
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.
The shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading flat at Rs 1,921.95 per share compared to a flat Nifty 50 as of 11:03 a.m. The stock went up as much as 1.72% to trade at 1,953.90 intraday, according to data on Cogencis.
Out of the 28 analysts tracking the stock, 16 maintained 'buy' rating, five suggested 'hold,' and one analyst recommended 'sell'.
What analysts make of the results:
Morgan Stanley
Maintain an 'overweight' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 2,260 per share, implying an upside of 18%.
Realizations were in line, but the key negative surprise was from opex, mainly variable costs.
Slightly better realizations were broadly offset by slightly weaker volumes.
But Dalmia's volume growth at 13% year-on-year was quite strong during the fourth quarter compared to industry at about 9% year-on-year.
The weak Ebitda performance was led mainly by higher raw material expenses which hit Rs 1,009 per ton versus house estimate of Rs 639 per ton and Rs 587 per ton last quarter.
Jefferies
Kept 'buy' call on the stock with a price target of Rs 2,310 per share, implying upside of 20%.
While realisation was better than expected, higher other expense and slightly higher fuel costs resulted in the Ebitda miss.
Company in line with its strategy to exit noncore business/investment.
Key downside risks include:
-Delay in ramping up new capacities.
-Higher than expected fight for market share in key eastern region resulting in sharper than expected price decline.
-Costs sustaining at higher than expected levels.