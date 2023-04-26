Dalmia Bharat Q4 Results: Jefferies, Morgan Stanley Review Performance

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd. were trading flat after the cement maker's better-than-expected revenue and profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were offset by an Ebitda miss.

Higher operating expenditure in the quarter ended March drove a big Ebitda miss, said Morgan Stanley. "The weak performance was led mainly by higher raw material expenses, which hit Rs 1,009 per tonne versus our estimate of Rs 639 per tonne and Rs 587 per tonne last quarter," the brokerage said.

Other opex was also on the higher side at Rs 768 per tonne versus the house forecast of Rs 715 per tonne.