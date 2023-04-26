Dalmia Bharat Inks Pact With Jaiprakash Associates To Acquire Cement Assets

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., inked a pact with Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. to acquire clinker, cement, and power plant units.

Dalmia will acquire JP Super, after its pending arbitration with UltraTech Cement Ltd., for Rs 1,500 crore, excluding additional costs and expenses of up to Rs 190 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The deal also includes the acquisition of a 74% stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd. for Rs 666 crore.

The deal entails a long-term lease agreement for seven years with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd. to acquire its Nigrie cement grinding unit in Madhya Pradesh. The unit can be acquired during the lease period for Rs 250 crore, the filing said.