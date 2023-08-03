BQPrimeMarketsDabur Stock Falls Over 3% On Reports Of Cancer-Causing Substance In Honey 
ADVERTISEMENT

Dabur Stock Falls Over 3% On Reports Of Cancer-Causing Substance In Honey 

The stock fell as much as 3.54% to Rs 545.65 apiece, the lowest level since June 6.

03 Aug 2023, 11:41 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Dabur India's range of products. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Dabur India's range of products. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Dabur India Ltd. hit an eight-week low on Thursday after reports claimed the presence of carcinogenic materials in its honey product.

According to a report by Zee News, high concentration of carcinogenic material was allegedly found in the popular brand Dabur Honey.

Honey products contribute 6–7% to Dabur's revenues in India, Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Wealth Management writes in a note. "We don’t expect a big impact on honey sales over longer term," Roy said, adding that in the short-term sales may face a “small impact”

Shares of Dabur were trading 1.53% lower at Rs 557 apiece compared to a 0.13% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:31 a.m. The stock fell as much as 3.54% to Rs 545.65 apiece, the lowest level since June 6.

The stock has fallen 0.63% year-to-date. It hit a fresh record on July 6 at Rs 597.1 apiece and a record low of Rs 503.65 per share on May 5.

The total traded volume stood at three times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 40.6.

Out of the 46 analysts tracking Dabur, 29 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 15 recommend a 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 5.1%.

ALSO READ

India's Services PMI Expands At Its Fastest Pace In 13 Years In July

Opinion
India's Services PMI Expands At Its Fastest Pace In 13 Years In July
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT