Dabur Stock Falls Over 3% On Reports Of Cancer-Causing Substance In Honey 

Shares of Dabur India Ltd. hit an eight-week low on Thursday after reports claimed the presence of carcinogenic materials in its honey product.

According to a report by Zee News, high concentration of carcinogenic material was allegedly found in the popular brand Dabur Honey.

Honey products contribute 6–7% to Dabur's revenues in India, Abneesh Roy of Nuvama Wealth Management writes in a note. "We don’t expect a big impact on honey sales over longer term," Roy said, adding that in the short-term sales may face a “small impact”