Dabur Shares Gain After Morgan Stanley Upgrade Citing Rural Recovery

Shares of Dabur Dabur India Ltd. gained after Morgan Stanley upgraded the consumer goods company to "overweight" as rural recovery and an improving portfolio mix would drive topline growth.

Morgan Stanley also raised the price target for Dabur India shares from Rs 578 to Rs 660, implying an upside of 11%.

The demand trends are yet to reflect any recovery in the rural sector, but there is a strong signal that the rural weakness reported over the past four quarters could be a turning point, the research house said in a Dec. 06 note.

Adding to this, government spending in rural India is picking up, which bodes well for Dabur, as 45% of its revenues come from the rural economy—the highest within our consumer coverage universe, the note said.

