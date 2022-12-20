Dabur India Shares Decline After Large Trades
Dabur has at least 1.65 crore shares, or 0.9% of equity, change hands in at least five large deals, according to Bloomberg.
Shares of Dabur India Ltd. declined the most since Sept. 16 after multiple large trades on Tuesday.
The company had at least 1.65 crore shares, or 0.9% of equity, change hands in at least five large deals, according to Bloomberg.
The promoters of the fast-moving consumer goods company are looking to divest shares worth Rs 800 crore via a block deal on Tuesday, CNBC Awaaz, citing sources, reported. The promoters are considering selling their stake at a 4% discount to the current market price, the report said.
Shares of the company fell 2.85% to Rs 572.25 apiece as of 9:40 a.m., compared with a 0.86% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The total traded quantity stood at 17.7 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 46.
Of the 45 analysts tracking the stock, 33 maintained a 'buy' call, 11 suggested a 'hold', and one recommended 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implied an upside of 10.6%.