Cyient Shares Gain The Most In 13 Months After Board Sets Record Date For Final Dividend

Shares of Cyient Ltd. rose the most in 13 months after it declared June 12 as the record date for the final dividend declared during the fourth-quarter results.

"The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16.00 per equity share, which is 320% on par value of Rs 5.00 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, to those members as of the record date of June 12, 2023, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company," the company said in a filing. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM, it said.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 8.23% year-on-year to Rs 1751.4, in line with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1730.6 crore.