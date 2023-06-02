Cyient Shares Gain The Most In 13 Months After Board Sets Record Date For Final Dividend
The company has fixed June 12 as the end date for the final dividend declared during the fourth-quarter results.
Shares of Cyient Ltd. rose the most in 13 months after it declared June 12 as the record date for the final dividend declared during the fourth-quarter results.
"The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16.00 per equity share, which is 320% on par value of Rs 5.00 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, to those members as of the record date of June 12, 2023, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company," the company said in a filing. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM, it said.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 8.23% year-on-year to Rs 1751.4, in line with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1730.6 crore.
Shares of Cyient rose 8.67% to Rs 1,490.9 apiece as of 10:54 a.m. on Friday, compared to a 0.15% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 11.13% intraday, the most in over 13 months since April 22, 2022.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at eight times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.4, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Out of the 18 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating and seven recommend a 'hold' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 15.2%.