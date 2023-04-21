Cyient Shares Gain On Reporting Q4 Profit In Line With Estimates

Shares of Cyient Ltd. gained the most in a year after it reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue in line with analysts' estimates.

The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 8.23% year-on-year to Rs 1751.4, in line with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1730.6 crore.

The group observed a constant currency growth of 6.6% quarter on quarter and 39.1% year on year, while the intake of core service orders grew by 13.3% year on year.

The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 16 per share, bringing the total dividend announced to a record high of Rs 26 per share in 2022–2023.