Cyient Shares Gain On Reporting Q4 Profit In Line With Estimates
The company's fourth-quarter revenue rose 8.23% year-on-year to Rs 1751.4, in line with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1730.6 crore
Shares of Cyient Ltd. gained the most in a year after it reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue in line with analysts' estimates.
The group observed a constant currency growth of 6.6% quarter on quarter and 39.1% year on year, while the intake of core service orders grew by 13.3% year on year.
The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 16 per share, bringing the total dividend announced to a record high of Rs 26 per share in 2022–2023.
Cyient Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 8.23% at Rs 1751.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1730.6 crore)
EBIT up 16.87% at Rs 249.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 232.3 crore)
EBIT margin at 14.24% vs 13.19% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.42%)
Net profit rose 4.62% at Rs 163.2 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 164.4 crore)
The board announced a final dividend of Rs 16 per share for the 2023 fiscal.
Shares of the company rose 4.84% to Rs 1,144 per share as of 11:21 a.m., compared to a 0.1% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock surged as much as 9.39% intraday, the most since April 22, 2022.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 19.4 times the 30-day average volume. The relative strength index stood at 72, suggesting that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 19 analysts tracking the stock, 15 maintained a 'buy' and four analysts recommended a 'hold', according to Bloomberg. The average 12-month price target implied a potential upside of 2.6%.
