Cyient Shares Gain After Its Unit Files For An IPO

Shares of Cyient Ltd. rose after the company announced that its subsidiary had filed for an initial public offering with SEBI.

The company said its unit, Cyient DLM Ltd., has filed its draft red herring prospectus for a proposed IPO, which includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 740 crore, according to its exchange filing.

The design-led manufacturing solutions company could also consider a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs. 148 crore.

Also, the issue could include reservations for eligible employees and eligible Cyient shareholders.

The proposed listing and issue price of the IPO shares are subject to many factors, such as the book-building process under Indian regulations, receipt of applicable approvals, and external factors such as prevailing market conditions and certain other considerations, Cyient said.

"As there is no assurance that the proposed listing will proceed, shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the securities of the company," it said.

Shares of Cyient Ltd. gained 2.6% to Rs 852 apiece compared with 0.66% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain 'buy', two suggest 'hold' and one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12.8%.