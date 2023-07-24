Cyient DLM Shares Fall The Most Since Listing After Q1 Net Profit Declines

Shares of Cyient DLM Limited fell the most since its listing on Monday after profit declined in the first quarter.

The company's net profit fell 15% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

The stock was listed on the exchanges on July 10 at a 58.77% premium to its IPO price. The IPO was subscribed to 67.31 times, with institutional buyers leading the demand.