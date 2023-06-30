Cyient DLM IPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

Dates: June 27–30, 2023.

Issue size: Rs 592 crore.

Face value: Rs 10 per share

Price: Rs 250–265 per share.

Fresh issue: 2,23,39,623 shares.

Lot size: 56 shares.

Listing: BSE and NSE

Cyient DLM raised Rs 108 crore by allotting 4.08 million shares to Amansa Investments at Rs 265 apiece in a pre-IPO placement, according to a notification.

Axis Capital Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. are book-running lead managers of the issue.