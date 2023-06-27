Cyient DLM IPO Subscription Status: Day 1 Live Updates

The clientele Cyient DLM caters to include Honeywell International Inc., Thales Global Services SAS, ABB Inc., and Bharat Electronics Ltd.

The electronics management services company is involved in manufacturing of printed circuit boards, cable harnesses, and box builds used in safety-critical systems such as cockpits, in-flight systems, landing systems, and medical diagnostic equipment.

The global EMS market is addressed by more than 1,000 companies, with the top 10 firms contributing 53% to the industry. Hon Hai Technology, or Foxconn, is the market leader and is followed by Pegatron, Quanta, and Wistron, all of which have recently set up shop in India.

Cyient DLM doesn’t have a direct Indian rival.