Cummins Shares Rise After Kotak Institutional Equities Lists It As 'Top Pick'

Shares of Cummins India Ltd. gained after Kotak Institutional Equities listed it as their "top pick" in the capital goods space, citing the recent announcement to invest $1 billion in their U.S. units.

The global parent is set to invest into new green products such as fuel-agnostic engines and electrolysers, which may lead to a shift in part of its operations outside the U.S., according to a note dated April 19.

The shift would take place alongside India's upcoming change in emission norms based on the Centre for Pollution Control Board recommendations, making the products compliant to guidelines in the U.S. and Canada.