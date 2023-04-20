Cummins Shares Rise After Kotak Institutional Equities Lists It As 'Top Pick'
The brokerage expects Cummins to maintain higher margin at healthy levels, especially once CPCB IV norms come into effect.
Shares of Cummins India Ltd. gained after Kotak Institutional Equities listed it as their "top pick" in the capital goods space, citing the recent announcement to invest $1 billion in their U.S. units.
The global parent is set to invest into new green products such as fuel-agnostic engines and electrolysers, which may lead to a shift in part of its operations outside the U.S., according to a note dated April 19.
The shift would take place alongside India's upcoming change in emission norms based on the Centre for Pollution Control Board recommendations, making the products compliant to guidelines in the U.S. and Canada.
While the company would benefit from its export competitiveness against China, it would be hampered by the obligation to supply products to Mexico and Canada under the Free Trade Agreement, the note said.
Kotak Institutional Equities cited Cummins' comparatively higher Ebitda margin, which lie in the upper range of teens; while its competitor Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.'s margin remains in the lower range of teens. It also highlighted Cummins' expansive export portfolio and presence in the high margin datacenter market as key factors.
As compared to Perkins Engines Co., whose Ebita margin lie in upper single digits, the note mentions Cummins' larger business scale.
Kotak estimates revenue CAGR at 16.5% over FY23E-25E, with FY25E margin and RoE at 18% and 26%, respectively.
It maintains a 'buy' rating with a target price set at Rs 1,810, implying an upside of 20.5%.
Shares of Cummins gained 3.93% to trade at Rs 1,556.9 apiece, as of 3:08 p.m., as compared with a 0.13% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.7 times the 30-day average volume.
Of the 30 analysts tracking the stock, 16 maintain a 'buy,' seven recommend 'hold,' and seven suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 2.12%.