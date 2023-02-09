Cummins Shares Hit 52-Week High As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Cummins India climbed 8.55% as of 10:00 a.m. to Rs 124.45 apiece in trade on Thursday. The stock rose as much as 9.75% intraday, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 1,618 apiece. The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.01%.

Total traded volume stood at 25 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 75 implies that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, and six each recommend 'hold,' and six.

The return potential, based on the average of price targets, suggests an upside of 10% over the next 12 months.