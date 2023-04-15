Crypto Issue Requires Immediate Attention, Says Finance Minister Sitharaman

The issues related to crypto assets require immediate attention and the response of the G20 has to ensure that they do not lose any potential benefits while protecting economies from harm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman was part of a brainstorming session on 'Macrofinancial Implications of Crypto Assets' with G20 finance ministers and central bank governors at the IMF's headquarters in Washington D.C., on Friday.

India currently holds the rotating annual presidency of G20 countries.