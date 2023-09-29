Crude Spike Posts Limited Economic Risk For Now

For every 10% increase in oil prices on a permanent basis from a baseline of $80-85 per barrel, oil imports are likely to inch up by $15 billion or 0.4% of the GDP, Mazumdar said. This will get reflected in higher current account deficit, and pressure might be building up on the rupee, she said.

"We revise-up our FY24 current account deficit estimate to 1.9% of GDP from 1.8% previously, incorporating higher crude oil prices averaging at about $90 per barrel in the remainder of FY24," said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank.

Apart from elevated crude oil prices, the estimate incorporates relatively stronger domestic demand conditions compared to external demand, which will support higher net non-oil non-gold imports, she said.

But last year, despite crude prices trending at over $100 for several months, along with elevated commodity prices in general, the current account deficit was at about 2% of GDP, aided by services exports, said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Pvt.

"So unless crude averages above $100 for the whole year, taking the CAD to 3% or above, we don’t see an immediate macro stability risk," she said.