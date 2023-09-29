Crude Spike Posts Limited Economic Risk For Now
While inflation is unlikely to rise amid higher oil prices, the impact on external sector too is expected to remain modest.
The continuing spike in oil prices is unlikely to dent India's macro economic fundamentals, despite rising risks to outlook. While the impact on inflation remains contingent on oil marketing companies passing the cost to retailers, the impact on external sector vulnerability is expected to remain modest so far.
Brent crude jumped past $97 a barrel on Sept. 28, the highest since November 2022.
Macroeconomic risks that stem from higher crude oil prices are contingent on actual pass through to domestic inflation, said Dipanwita Mazumdar, economist at the Bank of Baroda. But the impact on external sector vulnerability cannot be ruled out in entirety, as India is one of the major importers of crude. Upside risks do persist in terms of deteriorating trade balance.
India is the world’s third largest buyer of crude and costlier imports could widen the current account deficit and slow down the economy. But there are mitigating factors that cushion the economy.
Current Account Deficit
For every 10% increase in oil prices on a permanent basis from a baseline of $80-85 per barrel, oil imports are likely to inch up by $15 billion or 0.4% of the GDP, Mazumdar said. This will get reflected in higher current account deficit, and pressure might be building up on the rupee, she said.
"We revise-up our FY24 current account deficit estimate to 1.9% of GDP from 1.8% previously, incorporating higher crude oil prices averaging at about $90 per barrel in the remainder of FY24," said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank.
Apart from elevated crude oil prices, the estimate incorporates relatively stronger domestic demand conditions compared to external demand, which will support higher net non-oil non-gold imports, she said.
But last year, despite crude prices trending at over $100 for several months, along with elevated commodity prices in general, the current account deficit was at about 2% of GDP, aided by services exports, said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Pvt.
"So unless crude averages above $100 for the whole year, taking the CAD to 3% or above, we don’t see an immediate macro stability risk," she said.
Rupee
"We expect depreciation pressures to persist on the INR in the near-term, with elevated crude oil prices and dollar strength supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields," Sen Gupta said. In the near-term, INR could rise to 83.50 against the US dollar, with reducing support from current account, with trade deficit averaging above $20 billion per month and moderation in services surplus, she said.
That said, a lot depends on RBI FX intervention, which has aimed at limiting volatility on both sides (appreciation and depreciation). The RBI has used periods of INR strength to build FX reserves, which has limited appreciation of INR during those periods. Conversely, the central bank has intervened during periods of INR weakness, to limit depreciation pressures, Sen Gupta said.
In Q4 FY24, there could be some INR strength driven by seasonal factors and in case active flows (FPI) come in G-secs, ahead of India’s inclusion in global bond indices, she said.
The USD-INR's trading range till is expected between 83.50 to 81.50 till March 2024, according to Sen Gupta.
Inflation
Petrol and related products in the CPI basket have a weight of 2.4%. However, retail pump prices have remained unchanged for quite some time now, despite volatility in international crude price.
"We believe in the current environment, when food prices are elevated, domestic retail pump prices are unlikely to change much if the oil price shock is not persistent," said Mazumdar. The remaining gap can be mended by the government in terms of altering the duties, which in turn might have some fiscal implication, she said.
The direct impact of a 10% increase in oil prices is 15 basis points on CPI, according to her estimates. The indirect impact of this pass-through might pose 25-35 basis points upside risk to the baseline forecast of 5.5% for CPI in the current financial year, Mazumdar said.
For WPI basket, the impact is more pronounced as Crude oil related products carry a weight of 7.3%. Thus, 10% increase in oil prices from the current level might pose around 100 basis points upside risk, according to her.