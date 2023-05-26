Oil Holds Decline as Investors Digest Moscow’s Message on OPEC+

BQPrimeMarketsOil Holds Decline as Investors Digest Moscow’s Message on OPEC+
Oil was steady after falling more than 3% on Thursday as Russia suggested OPEC+ wasn’t likely to change production levels at its next meeting, and investors tracked negotiations to avoid a US default.

Oil storage tanks in the Keihin industrial area in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, April 10, 2023. Saudi Arabia hiked official selling prices for all of its oil sales to Asian customers in May, days after the kingdom led a surprise OPEC+ output cut. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after falling more than 3% on Thursday as Russia suggested OPEC+ wasn’t likely to change production levels at its next meeting, and investors tracked negotiations to avoid a US default.

West Texas Intermediate traded below $72 a barrel after Thursday’s tumble wiped out most of the week’s gains. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the group wasn’t likely to take further measures at the gathering in Vienna in June, undercutting earlier remarks from Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman that speculators should “watch out.”

In the US, congressional Republicans and the White House still have ground to cover before reaching an agreement on averting a catastrophic default, with only a week to go before the Treasury potentially runs out of money. 

Crude has sunk more than 10% this year as the lackluster economic recovery in top importer China and an aggressive monetary tightening campaign by the Federal Reserve pressured prices. More US rate rises may be in store, with traders pricing in another quarter-point increase within the next two meetings.

