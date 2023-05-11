BQPrimeMarketsOil Edges Higher With Weaker Dollar and Supply Halts in Focus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Edges Higher With Weaker Dollar and Supply Halts in Focus

Track the latest oil prices here.

11 May 2023, 6:57 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The Enbridge oil refinery in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Canadian oil producers beset by years of constrained pipeline capacity expect to garner better prices for their crude when the expanded Trans Mountain conduit starts up next year, opening them to new markets in Asia. Photographer: Jason Franson/Bloomberg
The Enbridge oil refinery in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Canadian oil producers beset by years of constrained pipeline capacity expect to garner better prices for their crude when the expanded Trans Mountain conduit starts up next year, opening them to new markets in Asia. Photographer: Jason Franson/Bloomberg
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for the fourth time in five sessions as easing US inflation weakened the dollar and traders assessed interruptions to supplies.

West Texas Intermediate advanced toward $73 a barrel, after losing 1.6% on Wednesday. US inflation showed signs of moderating in April, giving the Federal Reserve room to pause its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in a generation. That’s hurting the US currency, aiding commodities.

Crude supplies from Canada have been hit by a spate of wildfires across Alberta. In the Middle East, meanwhile, Iraq said it’s still waiting for Turkey to restart exports via Ceyhan port as a protracted stoppage drags on.

Oil Edges Higher With Weaker Dollar and Supply Halts in Focus

Crude has lost 9% this year as worries over Fed tightening and a potential US recession outweighed the boost from a resurgent China after it abruptly departed from Covid Zero toward the end of 2022. Oil has also found support from a surprise output cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, as well as a US plan to refill its strategic crude reserves. Later Thursday, OPEC will issue its monthly supply-and-demand market outlook.

A US report on Wednesday offered a mixed picture. Nationwide commercial crude stockpiles rose nearly 3 million barrels last week, with inventories at the key Cushing, Oklahoma, hub also gaining. Still, gasoline and distillate stocks contracted, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

Energy Daily, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT