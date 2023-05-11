Oil Edges Higher With Weaker Dollar and Supply Halts in Focus

Crude has lost 9% this year as worries over Fed tightening and a potential US recession outweighed the boost from a resurgent China after it abruptly departed from Covid Zero toward the end of 2022. Oil has also found support from a surprise output cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, as well as a US plan to refill its strategic crude reserves. Later Thursday, OPEC will issue its monthly supply-and-demand market outlook.