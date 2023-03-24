BQPrimeMarketsOil Declines Amid Bank Concerns, US Caution On Stockpile Refill
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Declines Amid Bank Concerns, US Caution On Stockpile Refill

Track the latest oil prices.
BQPrime
24 Mar 2023, 6:08 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Storage tanks at the EPPLN oil depot, blockaded by striking members of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), in Port La Nouvelle, France, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron doubled down on his plan to reform pensions, comparing protesters to the crowds who stormed the US Capitol, in a lunchtime interview a day before a new round of strikes and demonstrations against his reform. Photographer: Matthieu Rondel/Bloomberg
Storage tanks at the EPPLN oil depot, blockaded by striking members of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), in Port La Nouvelle, France, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron doubled down on his plan to reform pensions, comparing protesters to the crowds who stormed the US Capitol, in a lunchtime interview a day before a new round of strikes and demonstrations against his reform. Photographer: Matthieu Rondel/Bloomberg
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell, paring a weekly advance, as concerns over the banking industry simmered and the US signaled that refilling its strategic crude inventories would take longer than previously expected.

West Texas Intermediate declined toward $69 a barrel after a choppy session on Thursday that ended with a drop. Still, the US benchmark has risen by more than 4% this week. Malaise continues to hang over the US banking sector, despite an assurance of support from the authorities if warranted.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday that it will be “difficult” to refill government oil reserves this year. The stockpile has been drawn down to the lowest level since the 1980s after the Biden administration ordered a release in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Crude is on course for its steepest first-quarter drop since 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic eviscerated demand. The slump has been driven by a potential US recession, robust Russian flows despite Western sanctions, and strikes in France. The US Federal Reserve hiked rates again this week to contain inflation, although some investors are betting that its tightening campaign is now close to an end.

Energy Daily, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT