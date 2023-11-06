Crude Oil Inches Higher As Saudis And Russians Reaffirm Voluntary Supply Cuts

Crude oil prices edged higher on Nov. 6, after Saudi Arabia and Russia reasserted that they will be sticking with the voluntary oil production cuts of more than 1.3 million barrels a day through the year-end.

Brent crude prices rose 0.78% to $85.55 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 0.83% to $81.18 a barrel.

The announcement by the two major OPEC Plus oil producers on Sunday came in the wake of a more than 6% reduction in oil prices the previous week. This decline was triggered by the diminishing Israel-Hamas conflict-related premium and escalating concerns about a decrease in global oil demand.