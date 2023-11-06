Crude Oil Inches Higher As Saudis And Russians Reaffirm Voluntary Supply Cuts
Crude prices edged slightly higher on Nov 6 after witnessing a 6% fall last week.
Crude oil prices edged higher on Nov. 6, after Saudi Arabia and Russia reasserted that they will be sticking with the voluntary oil production cuts of more than 1.3 million barrels a day through the year-end.
Brent crude prices rose 0.78% to $85.55 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 0.83% to $81.18 a barrel.
The announcement by the two major OPEC Plus oil producers on Sunday came in the wake of a more than 6% reduction in oil prices the previous week. This decline was triggered by the diminishing Israel-Hamas conflict-related premium and escalating concerns about a decrease in global oil demand.
Factors Affecting Crude Prices
Brent crude prices have been volatile since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7. Crude prices surged on Monday after the war started, amid worries about the conflict escalation surrounding key oil players in the region. However, those gains have now almost settled as the war currently remains contained and has not disrupted supplies from the Middle East, the source of around a third of the world’s oil.
Although there remains a possibility for the conflict to expand throughout the region, the principal factor affecting prices has shifted to the deteriorating global economic prospects.
An unexpected decline in Chinese manufacturing in the previous month has cast doubt on the resurgence of the world's largest oil-importing nation, coinciding with the growth of US oil reserves.