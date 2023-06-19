Crude Oil Futures Decline On Low Demand

Crude oil futures, on Monday, declined by 0.07% to Rs 5,873 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery fell by Rs 4 or 0.07% to Rs 5,873 per barrel with a business volume of 9,477 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.57% lower at $71.37 per barrel, and Brent crude was down by 0.46% to $76.26 per barrel in New York.