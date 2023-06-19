ADVERTISEMENT
Crude Oil Futures Decline On Low Demand
Crude oil futures, on Monday, declined by 0.07% to Rs 5,873 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.
Crude oil futures, on Monday, declined by 0.07% to Rs 5,873 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery fell by Rs 4 or 0.07% to Rs 5,873 per barrel with a business volume of 9,477 lots.Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.57% lower at $71.37 per barrel, and Brent crude was down by 0.46% to $76.26 per barrel in New York.
Crude oil futures, on Monday, declined by 0.07% to Rs 5,873 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery fell by Rs 4 or 0.07% to Rs 5,873 per barrel with a business volume of 9,477 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.57% lower at $71.37 per barrel, and Brent crude was down by 0.46% to $76.26 per barrel in New York.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT