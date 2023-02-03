Crompton Greaves Shares Slump To 52-Week Low On Q3 Profit Miss

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. fell to 52-week low after Q3 profit declined and missed analysts' estimates.

The company's third-quarter net profit fell 42.5% to Rs 85.25 crore, missing Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 1,697.16 crore. Its Ebitda margin declined 10.1% in the third-quarter of the financial year 2022-2023, as compared to 14.29% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

"Slow growth momentum of September continued in Q3 as the consumer demand remained weak owing to high retail inflation and price volatility. The anticipated festive demand was affected and the warmer winter further impacted the offtake of seasonal Appliances products," the company said in its exchange filing.

Also, the transition to the new BEE norms created an unstable and deferred primary demand for company's largest 'fans' business.