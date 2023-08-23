Crompton Greaves Shares Jump Over 6% After Analyst Call. Here's Why
The company rolled out a new management structure with five business units and seven functional heads.
Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. soared over 6% to hit a five-month high on Wednesday after the company changed its management structure amid focus on double-digit revenue growth.
During an investors' meeting on Tuesday, the management said the household appliances firm is embarking on its 2.0 journey led by premiumisation, innovation, supply-chain excellence and digital initiatives, according to brokerages.
The company also rolled out a new management structure with five business units and seven functional heads.
Shares of Crompton Greaves jumped as much 6.14% intra-day to Rs 316.35 apiece, highest since March 6. It pared gains to trade 3.62% higher at Rs 308.85 per share compared to a 0.12% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:37 a.m.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 62, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 46 analysts tracking Crompton Greaves, 31 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 14 recommend a 'hold' and one indicates a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 6.5%.
Brokerages' Views After Crompton Greaves Meet
Nomura
Maintains 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 338.
View the stock in the fair value zone as it trades at 28.5 times of the price-to-earnings ratio forecasted for FY25.
Management initiatives and consumption recovery in the industry is expected to drive revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 10% over FY23–26 compared to a 7% CAGR over FY18–23.
The brokerage says 43% of the total revenue comes from the fans segment, which has seen a 7% CAGR.
Weak traction in the pumps/lighting segment underlines the importance of execution.
Competitive intensity in the premium-fan segment is increasing.
Margin expected to be lower due to investments into various initiatives.
ICICI Securities
Maintains 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 350
Division of business in multiple units is likely to increase accountability and improve efficiencies.
Multiple sales teams for different products at ground level will drive sales per store
Portfolio of premium fans is growing at 15%, while mid- and mass-market fans are growing at less than 5%
There is potential to premiumise the portfolio under Crompton and Butterfly brands
There is strong potential to drive offtake through e-commerce channels. Crompton generates Rs 250 crore from e-commerce channel, while Butterfly generates Rs 300 crore from the same platform in spite of lower overall revenue
Company plans to hike prices of brushless direct current fans by 1.5% in September, while lighting products are expected to see a 7–8% reduction in prices due to competitive pressure
Haitong International
Maintains 'outperform' rating with a target price of Rs 410
Expects company to report a 10% revenue and an 18% consolidated earnings CAGR over FY23–26
Mega trends like increasing urbanisation, rising per-capita income, increasing share of women in the workforce, accelerated electrification and development of affordable housing are key tailwind
It sees the stock rightly placed in core categories to capitalise on future growth, such as retaining market leadership in fans where growth will come from premiumisation and BLDC fans
Foray into new segments in the next 12–18 months and a total of three new categories over the next three years to drive growth
Slowdown in domestic business, high competitive intensity and higher revenue concentration are key risks