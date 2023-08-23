Crompton Greaves Shares Jump Over 6% After Analyst Call. Here's Why

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. soared over 6% to hit a five-month high on Wednesday after the company changed its management structure amid focus on double-digit revenue growth.

During an investors' meeting on Tuesday, the management said the household appliances firm is embarking on its 2.0 journey led by premiumisation, innovation, supply-chain excellence and digital initiatives, according to brokerages.

The company also rolled out a new management structure with five business units and seven functional heads.