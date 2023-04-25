Crompton Greaves Shares Fall 7.75% After CEO Mathew Job Resigns
Crompton Greaves also announced the appointment of Promeet Ghosh as new CEO and managing director effective from May 1.
Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. declined the most in over three years after its chief executive officer resigned.
The company had announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mathew Job, had resigned from the post on April 23 and that his last day would be April 30.
Following the resignation, Crompton Greaves also announced the appointment of Promeet Ghosh as new chief executive officer and managing director, effective May 1, in an exchange filing on Monday.
Shares of Crompton Greaves fell 7.75% to Rs 762.45 apiece, compared to the decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 by 0.01% as of 09:55 a.m.
The stock fell as much as 14.24% intraday, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 751 apiece. It has declined the most since March 23, 2020.
Total traded volume stood at 57.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 25, implying that the stock may be oversold.
Out of the 45 analysts tracking the company, 40 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 45.6%.