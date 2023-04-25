Crompton Greaves Shares Fall 7.75% After CEO Mathew Job Resigns

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. declined the most in over three years after its chief executive officer resigned.

The company had announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mathew Job, had resigned from the post on April 23 and that his last day would be April 30.

Following the resignation, Crompton Greaves also announced the appointment of Promeet Ghosh as new chief executive officer and managing director, effective May 1, in an exchange filing on Monday.