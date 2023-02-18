Crisil's Board Approves Acquisition Of Peter Lee Associates Based In Australia

Crisil's board of directors has approved the 100% acquisition of the equity share capital of Peter Lee Associates for a cash consideration of AUD 6.15 million, subject to closing adjustments. A binding agreement with respect to the acquisition was signed today. The acquisition will be done through Crisil's 100% subsidiary, Crisil Irevna Australia.

The purchase will add to Crisil's current line of products and allow it to reach new markets, such as Australia and New Zealand, as well as segments of the financial services industry, such as commercial banks and investment management. The deal will accelerate Crisil's strategy in the APAC region to become the foremost player in the growing market. The acquisition is expected to be completed in three months, subject to extensions as necessary for the completion of actions.

Amish Mehta, managing director and CEO of Crisil, said, "Peter Lee is the pre-eminent brand for benchmarking analytics in Australia and New Zealand. The acquisition complements CRISIL’s existing portfolio and accelerates its strategy in the APAC region to be the foremost player in the growing market."