Cricket Australia Selects HCL Technologies To Drive Digital Transformation

IT services company HCL Technologies Ltd. on Tuesday said it has been selected by Cricket Australia, the national governing body for the game in Australia, to drive its next phase of digital transformation.

HCL Technologies Ltd. has been a digital transformation partner to Cricket Australia since 2019. Under the agreement, HCL Technologies will enable Cricket Australia to deliver immersive digital experiences to fans, players, partners, employees and volunteers worldwide, the company said in a release.

"Through the engagement, HCL Technologies will enable and enhance Cricket Australia's digital platform. The company will implement automation, analytics including AI and ML, and DevOps to ensure that the Cricket Australia Live and PlayCricket apps maintain their top spot for cricket fans across the country," it said.