CreditAccess Grameen Shares Surge Over 12% As Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. rose over 12% on Monday after its second-quarter profit nearly doubled.

The company's standalone net profit rose 99.35% year-on-year to Rs 349.2 crore in the September quarter, according to an exchange filing. Total income rose 53.2% to Rs 1,247.6 crore.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.'s gross non-performing assets dived to 0.77% in the said quarter, compared to 2.17% in the quarter ended September of the previous fiscal, as per its investor presentation.

The company also added 51 new branches this quarter and entered Andhra Pradesh with eight new branches and Telangana with four branches in contiguous districts. It also raise Rs 990 crore via non-convertible debentures in the same quarter, with a coupon rate of 9.3% for three years.