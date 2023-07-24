BQPrimeMarketsCreditAccess Grameen Shares Hit Record High After Profit More Than Doubles In Q1
CreditAccess Grameen Shares Hit Record High After Profit More Than Doubles In Q1

24 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST
BQPrime
Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen is looking to maintain a diversified funding portfolio, says CEO Udaya Kumar Hebbar. (Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)
Microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen is looking to maintain a diversified funding portfolio, says CEO Udaya Kumar Hebbar. (Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. surged nearly 8% to hit a record high on Monday after its profit more than doubled in the first quarter.

The company's net profit surged 151.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,426.95 in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

The microfinance institution's gross loan portfolio grew 39.7% year-on-year to Rs. 21,814 crore. The net interest margin rose 195 basis points to 13%. Net interest income grew 65.4% year-on-year to Rs 763.3 crore.

The lender added 145 branches over the last year and also increased the borrower base by 19.9% to 44.2 lakhs. They observed a 98.7% collection efficiency for the quarter.

HSBC Global Research maintained a 'buy' on the stock and upwardly revised the target price to Rs 1,670, implying an upside of 27%. It cites the MFI’s solid risk framework, conservative approach to lending, improving asset quality, and well-laid-out ground operations as factors leading to a strengthening earnings outlook.

Shares of CreditAccess surged 8.64% intraday before paring gains to trade 4.40% higher as of 9:59 am This compares to a 0.13% dip in the NSE Nifty 50.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.3, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Of the 20 analysts tracking the company, 18 maintain a 'buy' rating and 2 recommend a ‘hold’, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 8.7%.

